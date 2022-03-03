Lynch & Associates IN Has $358,000 Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,156,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,517,000 after buying an additional 134,577 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 360.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,087,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,756,000 after purchasing an additional 851,058 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 465,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,142,000 after purchasing an additional 357,736 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 450,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 264,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 39,978 shares during the last quarter.

FUTY traded up $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $44.84. 17,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,339. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52 week low of $37.91 and a 52 week high of $46.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.79.

