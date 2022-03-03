Lynch & Associates IN Grows Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Lynch & Associates IN lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.9% of Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.02. 266,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,301,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $194.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

