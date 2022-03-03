Lynch & Associates IN Buys 904 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Lynch & Associates IN boosted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth about $1,993,000. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 30.5% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth about $17,927,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 20.2% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,143,904. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.72. The company had a trading volume of 89,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,233,202. The company has a market capitalization of $79.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.80 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.03.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 79.92%.

DUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

