Lympo Market Token (LMT) Achieves Market Cap of $112,879.50

Lympo Market Token (CURRENCY:LMT) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. During the last week, Lympo Market Token has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar. Lympo Market Token has a total market capitalization of $112,879.50 and approximately $3,195.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lympo Market Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00041716 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,918.17 or 0.06669097 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,745.68 or 0.99975002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00043764 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00047103 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Lympo Market Token Coin Profile

Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io

