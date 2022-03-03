Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Senior Officer Sells C$349,671.00 in Stock

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total value of C$349,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 271,263 shares in the company, valued at C$3,161,760.15.

Jinhee Magie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Jinhee Magie sold 50,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total value of C$583,175.00.

Shares of LUN opened at C$12.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.16. Lundin Mining Co. has a one year low of C$8.56 and a one year high of C$16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.39.

LUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Haywood Securities upped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 target price on Lundin Mining and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lundin Mining to C$11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.75.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

