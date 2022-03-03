Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Luminar Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.99% and a negative net margin of 745.01%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. R. F. Lafferty cut their price target on Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.27.

Shares of LAZR opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. Luminar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $31.39. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.22.

In other Luminar Technologies news, CFO Thomas Fennimore bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $240,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $2,042,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 139,586 shares of company stock worth $2,013,741. 43.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAZR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Luminar Technologies by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,758,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,560,000 after purchasing an additional 271,756 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,661,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,103,000 after acquiring an additional 260,237 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 23,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

