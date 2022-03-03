Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Posts Earnings Results

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported -0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.35 by -0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of 26.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 59.87 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 633.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Lucid Group stock opened at 24.57 on Thursday. Lucid Group has a one year low of 16.12 and a one year high of 57.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 33.55 and its 200 day moving average price is 32.56.
A number of research firms have recently commented on LCID. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lucid Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 33.80.
Lucid Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.
