Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Posts Earnings Results

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported -0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.35 by -0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of 26.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 59.87 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 633.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Lucid Group stock opened at 24.57 on Thursday. Lucid Group has a one year low of 16.12 and a one year high of 57.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 33.55 and its 200 day moving average price is 32.56.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on LCID. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lucid Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 33.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lucid Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.