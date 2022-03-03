LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LYTS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LSI Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Friday, January 28th. began coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Shares of LYTS opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. LSI Industries has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $10.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.77 million, a PE ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that LSI Industries will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 27,982 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 113,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 44,919 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,044,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after acquiring an additional 12,196 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 23,947 shares during the period. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 503,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 164,432 shares during the period. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

