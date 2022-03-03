LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Trading 4.5% Higher

Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.10 and last traded at $18.90. 7,556 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 414,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.08.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded LSB Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.77.
About LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU)
LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).
