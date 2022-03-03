LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Trading 4.5% Higher

Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.10 and last traded at $18.90. 7,556 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 414,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.08.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded LSB Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.77.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of LSB Industries by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of LSB Industries by 283.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of LSB Industries by 7,212.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of LSB Industries by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 9,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

About LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

