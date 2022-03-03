LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.93

Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.93 and last traded at $17.79, with a volume of 2963 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.90.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LXU. TheStreet upgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LXU. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in LSB Industries by 115.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 22,325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 334.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 41,451 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 8.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,062,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,426,000 after acquiring an additional 78,231 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 9.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 14,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSB Industries Company Profile (NYSE:LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

