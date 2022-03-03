LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.93

Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.93 and last traded at $17.79, with a volume of 2963 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.90.
A number of research firms have recently commented on LXU. TheStreet upgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.16.
LSB Industries Company Profile (NYSE:LXU)
LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).
