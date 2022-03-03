LPL Financial LLC Sells 2,883 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 128,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.11% of Fastly worth $5,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,867,000 after acquiring an additional 249,398 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,345,000 after acquiring an additional 23,536 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the second quarter worth approximately $4,425,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 135.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,204,000 after acquiring an additional 156,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastly alerts:

Shares of FSLY opened at $17.96 on Thursday. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $78.08. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.32.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $97.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.48 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $150,859.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 9,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $275,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,628 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on Fastly in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Fastly from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

About Fastly (Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.