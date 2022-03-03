LPL Financial LLC Makes New $5.56 Million Investment in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 219,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,564,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $353,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,348,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $810,000. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LCID. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 34.60.

Shares of Lucid Group stock opened at 24.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 33.55 and its 200 day moving average is 32.56. Lucid Group Inc has a 1 year low of 16.12 and a 1 year high of 57.75.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.35 by -0.29. The company had revenue of 26.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 59.87 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 633.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lucid Group Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

