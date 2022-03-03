LPL Financial LLC Has $5.47 Million Stock Position in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) by 291.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 421,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 313,773 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.65% of Apollo Investment worth $5,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the third quarter worth $229,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the third quarter worth $261,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 1.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,159,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,456 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 15.7% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 64,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 8,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AINV opened at $13.49 on Thursday. Apollo Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $15.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.27. The company has a market capitalization of $858.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 57.61% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Investment announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AINV. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.69.

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

