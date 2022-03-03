LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $5,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at $470,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 328.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 30,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 477,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,862,000 after buying an additional 16,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $109.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1-year low of $85.89 and a 1-year high of $124.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.18.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.71%.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $284,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

