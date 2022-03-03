LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $5,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,985,000 after purchasing an additional 565,430 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 7.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,486,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,588,000 after acquiring an additional 162,001 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 31.2% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,279,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,649,000 after acquiring an additional 304,439 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,236,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,931,000 after acquiring an additional 27,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 7.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,589,000 after purchasing an additional 78,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

NTLA opened at $84.39 on Thursday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.86 and a 52-week high of $202.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.62. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.44 and a beta of 2.11.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.18). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 810.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

NTLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.65.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.