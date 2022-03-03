LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,043 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.29% of Compass Diversified worth $5,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CODI. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 193,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 31,856 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 24.4% during the third quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Compass Diversified during the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 49,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 233,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,589,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. 33.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.29 per share, with a total value of $139,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CODI opened at $23.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.88. Compass Diversified has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $33.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.69.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $536.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.83 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is currently 192.31%.

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

