Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) SVP Maryanne Lavan Sells 5,832 Shares

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total transaction of $2,486,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
LMT opened at $450.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.15. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $458.53.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.48.
Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.
