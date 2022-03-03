Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) SVP Maryanne Lavan Sells 5,832 Shares

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total transaction of $2,486,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LMT opened at $450.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.15. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $458.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.21%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.48.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

