Lloyds Banking Group’s (LLOY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 64 ($0.86) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

LLOY has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 52 ($0.70) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 63 ($0.85) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 63 ($0.85) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 58.29 ($0.78).

LON LLOY opened at GBX 46.08 ($0.62) on Monday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 39.06 ($0.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 56 ($0.75). The firm has a market capitalization of £32.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 51.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 48.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 1.33 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.67. This represents a yield of 2.55%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.08%.

In related news, insider Robin Budenberg purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £235,000 ($315,309.27). Also, insider William Chalmers purchased 144,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £67,967.64 ($91,195.01).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

