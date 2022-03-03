LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) CEO Sells $220,829.28 in Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 9,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $220,829.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

LPSN traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.01. 1,934,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,985. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.61 and a 200 day moving average of $45.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $68.82.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 3.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,633,000 after purchasing an additional 87,103 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,977,000 after purchasing an additional 14,554 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the second quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 26.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on LPSN shares. Roth Capital cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

