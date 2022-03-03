Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 1,099.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.38.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.26. 10,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,506,726. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.93. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $127.75. The firm has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.85 and a beta of 1.29.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP John Hopmans sold 36,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $4,474,072.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total value of $5,815,455.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

