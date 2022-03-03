Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Announces Earnings Results

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.49, Yahoo Finance reports. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 35.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ LINC remained flat at $$7.65 during midday trading on Thursday. 7,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,797. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average of $7.00. The stock has a market cap of $206.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LINC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 13,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.00% of the company’s stock.
Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades, Healthcare & Other Professions, and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.
