Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Announces Earnings Results

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.49, Yahoo Finance reports. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 35.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ LINC remained flat at $$7.65 during midday trading on Thursday. 7,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,797. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average of $7.00. The stock has a market cap of $206.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LINC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 13,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LINC. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

About Lincoln Educational Services (Get Rating)

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades, Healthcare & Other Professions, and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.