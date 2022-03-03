Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.17.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.49. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 10.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

LINC opened at $7.65 on Thursday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $8.20. The stock has a market cap of $206.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LINC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,134,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 14,273 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 944,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 107,991 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 85,200 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 224.6% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 808,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 559,374 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. 63.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades, Healthcare & Other Professions, and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

