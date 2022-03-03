Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.72 Million

Equities analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) will post sales of $55.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.90 million. Limelight Networks posted sales of $51.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full year sales of $243.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $241.00 million to $246.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $266.82 million, with estimates ranging from $260.67 million to $275.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.57 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 24.94% and a negative net margin of 26.22%. Limelight Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LLNW. Zacks Investment Research raised Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Limelight Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.33.

Shares of LLNW stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,757. The company has a market cap of $514.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average of $3.15. Limelight Networks has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $4.51.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLNW. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the third quarter worth $30,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 25.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 9,612 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

