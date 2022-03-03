Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.36

Lilium GmbH (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.36 and last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 24105 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LILM shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Lilium in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 target price for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Lilium in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Lilium from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.89.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILM. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Lilium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,779,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lilium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,236,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Lilium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,799,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Lilium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,510,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Lilium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,647,000. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

About Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM)

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

