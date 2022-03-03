Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Purchased by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSI. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the third quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the third quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.90.

LSI traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $131.95. 4,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,500. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.31. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.52. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.28 and a fifty-two week high of $154.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $221.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.08 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.58%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $585,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total transaction of $2,072,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

