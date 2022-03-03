Lido DAO Token (LDO) Price Reaches $2.06 on Top Exchanges

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Lido DAO Token coin can now be bought for $2.06 or 0.00004685 BTC on popular exchanges. Lido DAO Token has a market capitalization of $50.49 million and approximately $7.17 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded up 33.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00042328 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,941.45 or 0.06697588 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,919.79 or 1.00003886 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00043956 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00047081 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Coin Profile

Lido DAO Token was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Lido DAO Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using US dollars.

