Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Hits New 1-Year High at $42.69

Shares of Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.69 and last traded at $40.62, with a volume of 520541 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.15.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.77 million, a PE ratio of 64.48 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
About Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA)
