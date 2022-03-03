LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Shares Gap Down to $4.78

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.78, but opened at $4.60. LianBio shares last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 3,187 shares trading hands.

LIAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of LianBio in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LianBio in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.58 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of LianBio in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LianBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on LianBio in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LianBio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.19.

Get LianBio alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.82.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts predict that LianBio will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in LianBio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,931,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new position in LianBio during the 4th quarter worth $20,415,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in LianBio during the 4th quarter worth $19,741,000. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LianBio during the 4th quarter worth $14,058,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in LianBio during the 4th quarter valued at $10,982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

LianBio Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIAN)

LianBio is a cross-border biotechnology company dedicated to bringing medicines to patients principally in China and other major Asian markets. LianBio is based in SHANGHAI, China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LianBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LianBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.