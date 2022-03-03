LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.350-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $162 million-$166 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.36 million.LeMaitre Vascular also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.260-$0.300 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMAT. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.80.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $48.14 on Thursday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1-year low of $39.48 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $41,964.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,147,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $158,097,000 after purchasing an additional 31,590 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,805,000 after acquiring an additional 18,983 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 18,670 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,926,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

