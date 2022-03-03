Legend Power Systems (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Legend Power Systems (OTCMKTS:LPSIF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Legend Power Systems stock opened at $0.28 on Monday. Legend Power Systems has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.32.

Legend Power Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Legend Power Systems, Inc engages in the business of assembling, marketing, and sale of a patented device that saves electrical energy. The firm’s patented device, SmartGATE, enables dynamic power management of a commercial or industrial building. The company was founded by Gerald A. Gill on June 4, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

