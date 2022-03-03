Lazydays (LAZY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:LAZY opened at $18.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $222.92 million, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.11 and its 200-day moving average is $20.44. Lazydays has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $25.74.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 178,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.61 per share, with a total value of $3,504,973.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 251,807 shares of company stock worth $4,947,756. 24.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Lazydays by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lazydays by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Lazydays by 158.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Lazydays by 7.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Lazydays in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

LAZY has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Lazydays from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Lazydays from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lazydays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

