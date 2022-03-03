Lazydays (LAZY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:LAZY opened at $18.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $222.92 million, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.11 and its 200-day moving average is $20.44. Lazydays has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $25.74.
In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 178,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.61 per share, with a total value of $3,504,973.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 251,807 shares of company stock worth $4,947,756. 24.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
LAZY has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Lazydays from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Lazydays from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lazydays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Lazydays Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.
