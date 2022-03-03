Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$46.80.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LB. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Veritas Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

TSE LB opened at C$43.58 on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$36.54 and a one year high of C$45.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$42.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$41.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 42.31.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported C$1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$250.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$252.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.0300399 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 155.34%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

