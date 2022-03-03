Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Mark Jon Nelson Sells 118,966 Shares of Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 118,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $7,212,908.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Jon Nelson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

On Saturday, January 8th, Mark Jon Nelson sold 59,769 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $4,112,704.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $62.84 on Thursday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $39.08 and a 1 year high of $85.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.39.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 18.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 648.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.