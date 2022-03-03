Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Trading Down 9.2%

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) shares dropped 9.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.58 and last traded at $15.60. Approximately 24,381 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 975,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.18.

SWIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Latham Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Latham Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Latham Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.03.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Latham Group by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Latham Group during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Latham Group during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Latham Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

