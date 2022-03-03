Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Rating Lowered to In-Line at Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital lowered shares of Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LTCH. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Latch from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Latch from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Latch from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Latch presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.22.

Shares of NASDAQ LTCH opened at $3.79 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average is $8.83. Latch has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $14.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTCH. Avenir Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Latch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,267,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,835,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,083,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,967,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,999,000. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Latch Company Profile (Get Rating)

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

