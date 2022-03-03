Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Latch in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Colliers Securities analyst B. Oxford anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Latch’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.23) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LTCH. Imperial Capital lowered shares of Latch from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Latch in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Latch from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.22.

LTCH stock opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.83. Latch has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $14.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Latch by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,086,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,508,000 after buying an additional 432,075 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Latch by 435.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Latch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Latch by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Latch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

