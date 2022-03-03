Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall Sells 8,851 Shares

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 8,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $425,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $52.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $52.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.48 and a 200-day moving average of $27.30. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.90, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

LNTH has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 36,053 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,675,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $308,412,000 after buying an additional 143,451 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 16,105 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 860,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,880,000 after buying an additional 27,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

