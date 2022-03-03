Landcadia Holdings IV (NASDAQ:LCA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,118 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 83,090 shares.The stock last traded at $9.71 and had previously closed at $9.70.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCA. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the third quarter worth about $24,350,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the third quarter worth about $19,901,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the second quarter worth about $19,540,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in Landcadia Holdings IV by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,499,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Landcadia Holdings IV by 831.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,899,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,911 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

