Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

LCSHF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.73) to GBX 815 ($10.94) in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Lancashire from GBX 790 ($10.60) to GBX 781 ($10.48) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lancashire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.87.

Shares of LCSHF stock remained flat at $$6.08 on Thursday. Lancashire has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average is $7.48.

Lancashire Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation and Lancashire Syndicate. The company was founded on October 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

