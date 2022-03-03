Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Stock Position Lowered by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,679,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,136,000 after buying an additional 1,901,122 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 982,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,010,000 after buying an additional 57,294 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 764,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,110,000 after buying an additional 92,038 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 479,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,129,000 after buying an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 468,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,397,000 after buying an additional 9,332 shares in the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LKFN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

In other news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 35,597 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $2,796,500.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 24,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $1,952,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,846 shares of company stock worth $5,500,052 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN opened at $80.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.56. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $56.06 and a 52-week high of $85.71.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.01). Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.78%.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

