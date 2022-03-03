Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Lakeland Financial worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LKFN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,679,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,122 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 479.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,049,000 after acquiring an additional 174,758 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 764,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,110,000 after acquiring an additional 92,038 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 168.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 131,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,381,000 after acquiring an additional 82,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 358.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 72,920 shares in the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lakeland Financial news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 1,866 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total value of $153,291.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 24,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $1,952,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,846 shares of company stock worth $5,500,052 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LKFN. StockNews.com lowered Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $80.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $56.06 and a 52-week high of $85.71.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.01). Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 40.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.78%.

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

