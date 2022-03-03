Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.83.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

LADR stock opened at $11.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.67. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 2.08. Ladder Capital has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 103.29, a quick ratio of 103.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ladder Capital will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

