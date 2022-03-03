Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $526,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total transaction of $43,761.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,072 shares of company stock worth $308,191 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LH traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $270.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,642. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.01. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $230.89 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $1.04. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.56 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.34.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.