L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2022

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 2.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

Shares of FSTR stock opened at $14.82 on Thursday. L.B. Foster has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $19.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L.B. Foster from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

L.B. Foster Company Profile (Get Rating)

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies & Services segment consists of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

