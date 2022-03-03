L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Announces Earnings Results

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 2.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ FSTR opened at $14.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $160.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. L.B. Foster has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $19.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded L.B. Foster from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies & Services segment consists of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

