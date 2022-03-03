Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.74) Per Share (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.74) for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.58) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.47) EPS.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.09). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.16% and a negative net margin of 137.60%. The company had revenue of $15.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Shares of KYMR opened at $39.10 on Thursday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $29.93 and a 52 week high of $69.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.17.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 34,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,400,405.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $535,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 403,076 shares of company stock valued at $15,375,973 and have sold 56,077 shares valued at $2,958,349. Company insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KYMR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 3,292.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.