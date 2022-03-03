Kurita Water Industries Ltd (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Short Interest Update

Kurita Water Industries Ltd (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 1,600.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Kurita Water Industries stock opened at 78.84 on Thursday. Kurita Water Industries has a one year low of 75.97 and a one year high of 106.71.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Kurita Water Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 4,800.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

