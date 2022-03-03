Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Trading Down 9.2%

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 9.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $59.32 and last traded at $59.35. 5,692 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 196,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.37.

KRYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Krystal Biotech from $124.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Krystal Biotech from $125.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.80.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.82.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.23). Equities analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Krystal Biotech news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRYS. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Krystal Biotech during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 5,072.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.