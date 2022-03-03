Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays raised shares of Kosmos Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $3.95 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.04.

Shares of KOS stock opened at $5.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. Kosmos Energy has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $5.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 3.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.56.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 374.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

