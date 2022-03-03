Kosmos Energy Ltd. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kosmos Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kosmos Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS.

KOS has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.04.

Shares of KOS opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.56. Kosmos Energy has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $5.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,696,773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,990 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 36.5% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 28,680,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,673,182 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,001,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $93,425,000 after purchasing an additional 255,080 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,722,304 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,699,000 after acquiring an additional 491,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 19.9% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,586,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

